QuickPlay Acquires FLO TV's Network Ops Center

Toronto, Canada-based QuickPlay Media is acquiring the network operations center assets of FLO TV, the mobile TV services owned by Qualcomm that was shut down earlier this year.

Terms of the deal for the 30,000-square foot data and operations center in San Diego, Calif., were not disclosed.

QuickPlay's interest in expanding its footprint in the U.S. and rapidly growing demand for QuickPlay's solutions for distributing content to tablets, smartphones and other IP-connected devices, played a key role in the decision, explained Wayne Purboo, president and CEO of QuickPlay Media.

Because of "the rapidly growing demand for content on smartphones, tables, and smart TVs, there is growing need by MSOs, carriers, telcos and all the big TV providers for robust managed services to deliver that content," notes Purboo. "We've seen great growth rates over the last year both from new customers and the growth coming from existing customers."

QuickPlay will use the facility to manage the capture and distribution of both live and on-demand content for a broad range of IP-enabled devices.

The company currently manages more than one million media assets on behalf of such customers as AT&T U-verse, SIRIUS XM Radio, Bell Mobility, Motorola Mobility, Rogers Communications, RIM and Sony Pictures.

Additional expansion is also in the works. "This will establish a significant footprint in North America for us and we plan to build out similar footprints in Europe, Asia and South America in the coming years," Purboo noted.

The state-of the art San Diego facilities will also help QuickPlay further expand already extensive experience in the delivery of live programming, which have included the Royal Wedding, the 2011 Stanley Cup Finals and the 2011 Super Bowl, to tablets and other IP-enabled devices.