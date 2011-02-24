Quantum Ups Investment in Its StorNext Products

Archiving and backup solutions provider Quantum Corp. has announced that it is making new investments in its StorNext product line and is looking to enter into new partnerships to develop an expanded range of file storage products that will enable media and entertainment companies using the Apple platform to leverage their existing IT investments more effectively.

In the first of such offerings, Quantum has co-developed a new local area network (LAN) client for StorNext with Group Logic, a provider of enterprise file access, management and integration. The Group Logic LAN Client for StorNext will enable desktop clients running the Mac OS X platform to have native access via a LAN to StorNext's high-performance shared file and archiving system. That will provide greater flexibility for Mac users to leverage StorNext's heterogeneous file system and StorNext Storage Manager tiered-archiving capabilities.

"By increasing our investments around StorNext, we are well-positioned to leverage our expertise and better serve Apple customers with greater file sharing performance, scale and access options," noted Janae Stow Lee, senior vice president, Disk and Software Products Group, Quantum in a statement. "Partnering with Group Logic and bringing a new LAN client for Mac workgroups to market is one of the first proof points of this initiative,"

Group Logic LAN Client for StorNext and Group Logic's ArchiveConnect will be available this month.