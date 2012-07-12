Quantum Upgrades StorNext Archiving Solution

Data protection and data management solutions provider Quantum Corp. has unveiled the StorNext 4.3 software, which includes a number of new features for improving performance and handling large amounts of data.

The new version of the software incorporates a new database and supports up to one billion files and dozens of petabytes of tiered storage and adds new features to help with archive on ingest, active vaulting and project-based capacity management that are important for digital media content and other uses.

"With re-architected tiered storage capabilities, StorNext enables customers to achieve greater scale, performance and reliability when managing content," noted Janae Stow Lee, senior VP, file sytem and archive at Quantum in a statement. "This latest version of StorNext also leverages our vertical market expertise by including features for big data file formats and workflows that have specific requirements, thereby helping to maximize the value of the stored information."