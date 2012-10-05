Quantum Takes Stake in NerVve

Data protection and data management provider Quantum Corp. has invested in NerVve Technologies, a private company specializing in automated video indexing and search capabilities.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As a result of the investment, Quantum is integrating NerVve technology into its archiving and data management solutions. That will allow users of Quantum's StorNext software, to quickly search through massive amounts of video very quickly. The NerVve's technology provides the ability to search through 24 hours of video in less than five minutes.

Quantum will showcase NerVve's technology with StorNext at the GEOINT 2012 event between October 8 and 11 in Orlando, Fla.

"As higher video resolutions generate more detailed information and greater content, sifting through it all to find specific images becomes a daunting task," noted Janae Stow Lee, senior VP, Filesystem and Archive, Quantum in a statement. "With a successful track record helping customers manage high-performance access, sharing and archiving for tremendous amounts of data, StorNext is a perfect match with NerVve's high-speed automated video and image search software. The two technologies are designed to maximize productivity and efficiencies and enable customers to extract the most value from their video content."