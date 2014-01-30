Quantum Launches New StorNext 5 Appliances

Quantum Corp. is expanding its StorNext platform with two new StorNext 5 metadata appliances that are designed to help streamline workflows.

The new StorNext M445 SSD uses flash technology to improve performance, offering a seven times increase in metadata operations.

A second new metadata appliance, the StorNext M660XL, offers larger capacity with the ability to handle up to 5 billion files. It is also 100 percent compatible with Apple Xsan, and has fully integrated IP connectivity for Windows and Linux workstations.

Quantum also announced that StorNext 5 is now available to existing StorNext appliance users. The move allows current StorNext metadata appliance owners under service contract to receive a StorNext 5 upgrade for free.