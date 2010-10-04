Qualcomm To Shut Down FLO TV Consumer Service: Report
Qualcomm reportedly plans to shut down its FLO TV consumer service,
casting uncertainty over the future of live mobile TV services from
AT&T and Verizon Wireless that are also powered by the Qualcomm
subsidiary.
FLO TV's direct-to-consumer service will wind down
operations by the end of 2010, and Qualcomm is in discussions with the
wireless carriers about the future of the wholesale services side, according to a report by PaidContent, citing anonymous sources.
Qualcomm
and FLO TV representatives did not respond to requests for comment.
AT&T and Verizon Wireless reps declined to comment.
Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com
