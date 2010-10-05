Qualcomm Confirms It Will Cease FLO TV Consumer Service

Qualcomm is throwing in the mobile TV towel.

The San Diego company said it has stopped selling FLO TV

direct-to-consumer devices and expects to maintain the service for

existing customers only through the spring 2011. Qualcomm's statement

Tuesday follows a report by PaidContent.org that Qualcomm would shut down the service by the end of 2010.

Qualcomm said it expects some layoffs to result from FLO TV's shutdown but that it is "working to redeploy impacted employees."

The

future of the mobile TV offerings from AT&T and Verizon Wireless --

which are delivered by FLO TV over the same 6-MHz slice in the 700-MHz

band -- remained unclear. Qualcomm declined to provide additional

information, and the wireless carriers would not comment.



Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com