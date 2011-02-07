Qriocity Launches in Canada

In another example of how consumer electronics manufacturers are pushing to differentiate their products by adding more content to their TV sets and devices, Sony of Canada has launched the premium video streaming service Video On Demand powered by Qriocity in Canada. Qriocity started in Japan on Jan. 26 and is already available in the U.S., France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the U.K.

The service allows owners of Sony 2010 and 2011 BRAVIA TVs, Blu-ray disc players, or Blu-ray disc home theatre systems that can be connected to the Internet to access hundreds of Hollywood blockbusters. Content for the services comes from such companies as NBC Universal Television Distribution, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, The Walt Disney Studios, Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment and Warner Bros. Digital Distribution. The service will also include films from local studios.

Content will be available in English and in French.

Rental prices for HD content range from C$4.99-5.99 (US$5.04-$6.05) while SD rentals cost C$3.99-4.99 (US$4.03-$5.04). Users have up to 30 days to start watching the film and then have either a 24-hour or a 48-hour window in which they can watch it as many times as they want.