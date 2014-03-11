Q4 Revenue Rises 6% At Suddenlink

Revenue at Suddenlink Communications rose 5.9% in the fourth quarter, and revenue generating units, a combination of voice, video and data subscribers increased more than 15-fold as the small market operator saw big step-ups in high-speed data and phone customer additions.

Revenue for the period was $556.6 million and free cash flow was $74.3 million, an increase of 37.6% over the prior year. Excluding non-recurring expenses, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 3.8% in the quarter.

"We extended our strong momentum into the fourth quarter of 2013, " said Suddenlink chairman and CEO Jerry Kent in a statement. "We also achieved a record net gain in customer relationships last year, and dramatically improved PSU net gains in the fourth quarter 2013 versus the year-ago period, with substantially better performance across the board in video, Internet, and phone services."

