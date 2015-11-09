Q3 Net Sub Losses Nearly Double at Dish

Dish Network’s net subscriber losses nearly doubled to 23,000 in the third quarter, as gains from its over-the-top service Sling TV weren’t enough to offset declines at its core subscription TV business.

Dish ended the quarter with 13.91 million pay-TV subscribers in the period. The satellite TV giant has been including subscriber numbers from Sling TV in its overall customer tally since the second quarter.

Dish said it activated 751,000 gross new pay TV subscribers in Q3, compared to 691,000 in the same period last year. The 23,000 net subscriber losses compare to a loss of 12,000 net customers in the prior year.

