Pulse App Adds ESPN

The mobile news app Pulse has announced a deal with ESPN that will make its breaking sports news and analysis available on the Pulse app.

The company's blog reported that "this is the first time ESPN has syndicated its content to a mobile app, making Pulse the only news reader to feature all of ESPN's breaking news and in-depth sports analysis in one convenient place."

The deal comes as Pulse is seeing rapid growth and is now approaching 5 million users just a little over a year after launch.

ESPN coverage will include: ESPN Headlines; ESPN MLB; ESPN NFL and other coverage.

With the launch of ESPN's content, the company also revamped its Pulse Sports category, which is now broken down by sport and is easier to customize.