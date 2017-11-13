PTC Picks Naughty & Nice Advertisers List

The Parents Television Council has named its best and worst advertisers list for 2017.

The advocate for "family friendly" TV defines good and bad as whether or not companies advertise in shows the council considers safe for children (the "best") or in ones it argues have harmful content.

PTC releases the list in advance of the holiday shopping--and advertising--rush so folks, if they choose, can make their purchase decisions accordingly.

A couple of notable switches from the naughty to the nice list this year were McDonalds and Toyota.



Related: PTC: CBS Has Best and Worst for Fall

“When families head out for Christmas and holiday shopping, we hope they’ll consider rewarding companies who made it onto our Best List, as those are the brands that have demonstrated a corporate commitment to underwriting TV programming that is generally safe for children and families to watch,” said PTC President Tim Winter.

The list is arranged by ad category. The best car advertisers are deemed Mazda, Chrysler, Toyota, Ford and Kia, while the worts are Honda, Subaru, BMW, Nissan. The best cell service providers were AT&T and Verizon; the worst, Sprint and T-Mobile. The best consumer brands were Procter & Gamble, Smucker's and Hershey; the worst, Unilever, Modelez, and Mars. The best in consumer electronics, Amazon, Apple, Google; the worst, Samsung and Microsoft. The best in credit card services were MasterCard and Capital One; the worst, Discover and American Express. The best department stores, TJX and Sears; the worst, Macy's and Kohl's. The best discount retailer was Walmart; worst, Target and K-Mart. The best fast food advertisers, McDonalds, Starbucks, Dairy Queen, and Chipotle; the worst, Burger King, Wendy's, Subway and Yum! Brands. The best soft drink advertiser, Coca-Cola; worst, Red Bull.





(Photo via Mobilus In Mobili's Flickr. Photo was taken December 22, 2014 with Creative Commons License 2.0. Photo was cropped to fit 16x9 aspect ratio)