PTC Launches PSA on Sexualization of Young Girls

The Parents Television Council has created a PSA campaign, 4 Every

Girl, which it says is meant to combat the sexualization of girls by the media

and a spokeswoman for the group says that ION, one of the nation's

largest TV station groups, is on board to carry the spots.

In

addition to the PSA,

PTC has a dedicated Web site.

PTC has complained about that issue before, but

its latest tack is to educate the public about the repercussions, which it says

include "eating disorders, depression and low self-esteem," and to

encourage the media to put forth images that "value, respect, empower and

promote the true value of every girl."

"In

recent years, PTC research has documented several troubling

trends on primetime television. Underage girls are more likely to be

sexualized than adults," said PTC President Tim Winter.

"There is a dramatic rise in the number of teenaged girls who are depicted

as victims of violence - especially sexual violence. Frankly we're tired

of reporting such depressing data and we want to help do something about it.

According

to PTC, in addition to ION, those committing to

carry the spots include Dish Network, Sky Angel, GMC, and Hallmark.

The

PSA campaign was launched in concert with the

launch of the United Nations International Day of the Girl Child.