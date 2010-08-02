PTC Gives CBS $#*! Over Show Name

The

Parents Television Council is trying to use the power of the purse to get CBS

to change the name of its new show, $#*!

My Dad Says.

The

group, whose complaints to the FCC helped prompt the crackdown on fleeting profanity

and nudity, said Monday it has sent letters to 300 CBS advertisers asking them

to steer clear of the show "unless or until CBS chooses a different title

for this program."

PTC says

it will collect responses from advertisers by Aug. 15 and release the results.

"The

program is inspired by the wildly popular Twitter phenomenon, which now has

more than 1.5 million followers and also has spawned a best-selling book of the

same name. It will in no way be indecent and will adhere to all CBS

standards," said CBS in a statement echoing one it made in May when PTCfirst complained about the show.