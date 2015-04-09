PTA Networks Lands on Amazon Fire Platform

PTA Networks, an over-the-top digital media entertainment provider, said it is now available on the Amazon Fire platform and as a dedicated channel with SONIFI’s entertainment hospitality solutions.

The company’s first channel brand – PTA (PlanesTrains+Automobiles) – provides original video programming targeted to travelers and is available through Roku, ClearTV Airports, Delta Air Lines Studio and thePTA.com.

In a statement, PTA Networks said the additional distribution through Amazon Fire TV and an addressable audience of more than 20 million hotel guests each month through SONIFI will double its streaming reach.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.