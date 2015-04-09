PTA Doubles Reach to 40 Million
PTA Networks has announced that it has nearly doubled the reach of its over-the-top channel to nearly 40 million viewers.
The expansion comes as a result of its two new deals to make its programming available on Amazon Fire TV platform and on SONIFI’s entertainment offering for hotels.
PTA (PlanesTrains+Automobiles) was already available on such platforms as Roku, ClearTV Airports, Delta Air Lines Studio and thePTA.com.
“SONIFI is excited to have PTA as a unique provider of smart and entertaining programming capturing and sharing traveler experiences around the world,” said Tracy Geist, senior VP of product and programming at SONIFI, in a statement.
In addition to its current original production slate, PTA also announced that it plans to roll out several new unscripted travel related series and specials in 2015.
