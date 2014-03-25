'Psych' Marathon Generates 78K Tweets

USA drove 78,000 tweets and 136,000 hashtag mentions Saturday morning from midnight to 6 a.m. with its Psych All-Night marathon, according to the network.

The event was intended to ramp up fan engagement ahead of Psych's series finale on March 26.

During the marathon, Psych ranked as the top social cable or broadcast television show. Social content created for the marathon generated more than 50,000 engagements.

USA also engaged fans through an online trivia contest that drew 1.6 million page views and an average time on site of 36.4 minutes.

Last year, USA held a similar social-oriented marathon in advance of the show's season 7 premiere.