PS4 Update Adds 3D Blu-ray, External Hard Drive Support

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) Feb. 3 debuted a new firmware update for the PlayStation 4, giving the gaming console the ability to play 3D Blu-ray discs and support for non-Sony external hard drives.

The 3D Blu-ray playback is made possible via the PlayStation VR headset, and on the external hard drive front, the update supports drives up to 8 TB in size. The update, version 4.5, is currently in beta testing with select users.

“If you’re a fan of 3D movies, and you own PlayStation VR, we’ve got good news: this update adds the ability to view 3D movies in stereoscopic 3D directly on the PS VR headset,” John Koller, VP of PlayStation brand marketing for SIE, wrote in a blog post. “It’s easy to upgrade the HDD that came with your PS4, but if you’re still looking for more storage space on the console, we’ve got you covered. With this update, you have the option to store content to an external HDD.”

The update also allows PS4 owners to use in-game screenshots as their home screen wallpaper, reduces the size of in-game quick menu overlays, and opens up the ability for users to post text, photos and gifs on their activity feed.