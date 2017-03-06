PS Vue Adds Multi-View Option on PS4 Consoles

PlayStation Vue, Sony’s OTT-TV service, has introduced a multi-view option that lets customers view up to three live channels at once.

Sony is introducing the option, initially available on PlayStation 4 consoles, ahead of the March Madness men’s basketball tournament. For the tourney, it will support live games from TNT, TBS, truTV as well as CBS (in markets where PS Vue offers access to live local CBS feeds).

To use the feature, PS Vue subs will need to press and hold “X” on any live TV program from the guide or Live TV row on the home screen to open up the selection screen for the multi-view option, Dan Myers, head of product at PS Vue, noted in this blog post.

Myers added that PS Vue will “soon” add real-time sports scores—a feature that Comcast supports on its X1 platform for set-tops.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.