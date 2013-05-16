Prospect Park Adjusts Rollout Schedule for Soaps

Prospect Park will adjust their rollout schedule for episodes of soaps All My Children and One Life to Live.

The company will now release two episodes of each per week: All My Children on Monday and Wednesday and One Life to Live on Tuesday and Thursday. The Friday recap shows will also be condensed into just one. Hulu will keep all of the episodes on its free service.

With the new schedule, OLTL and AMC will produce about 110 episodes this year instead of the planned 168.

In a note to fans, Prospect Park founders Jeff Kwatinetz and Rich Frank said that the "viewing patterns resemble more closely the typical patterns of online viewing rather than how one would watch traditional television. This leads us to believe we are posting too many episodes and making it far too challenging for viewers to keep up."