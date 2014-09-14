ProSiebenSat.1 Produktion Selects Xytech #IBC2014

ProSiebenSat.1 Produktion has chosen Xytech’s MediaPulse platform to manage its transmission operations, scheduling and personnel.

The subsidiary of ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG, which is one of the largest media companies in Europe, is planning to begin implementing the facility management software shortly.

In a statement, Frank Stephan, head of production systems at ProSiebenSat.1 Produktion explained that “at ProSiebenSat.1 Produktion, we pride ourselves on approaching every aspect of our business in the most technologically advanced and efficient manner….After careful evaluation of what we needed and who would support us with strong service as well as a state of the art platform, it was clear that Xytech is the best option for us. We are looking forward to working closely with their team.”

MediaPulse software is designed for automating workflows, managing assets, scheduling resources and offering an end-to-end order and billing system.

Xytech’s MediaPulse Transmission module, the first to be deployed by ProSiebenSat.1 Produktion, delivers operational automation, order management and resource scheduling to satellite and fiber transmission companies.

ProSiebenSat.1 Produktion provides technical broadcast solutions for more than 15 TV channels in German speaking countries.