ProSiebenSat.1 Acquires Warner Bros. Package

A major German broadcaster, the ProSiebenSat.1 Group, has inked a multi-year license agreement with Warner Bros. International Television Distribution for free TV rights to a large number of Hollywood blockbusters as well as new U.S. series.

"I'm delighted that Warner movies and series will be running on our stations again," noted ProSiebenSat.1 Group CEO Thomas Ebeling in a statement. "They will enable us to offer our viewers exciting series and film highlights over the next few years. The movies from the output deal and the library will provide us with top-notch products that will lastingly strengthen our competitiveness."

Films will include the continuation of Superman, and a Batman franchises as well as such library product as the Lord of the Rings trilogy and Harry Potter Parts 1-4.

In addition to the new U.S. series, the deal also includes local film productions of Warner Bros. Germany, shown in cinemas from 2013 on.

"We have long enjoyed a great relationship with ProSieben and are very pleased to have concluded the wide-ranging deal with them to bring our first-rate films and television series to the German television audience," added Jeffrey Schlesinger, president, Warner Bros. International Television in a statement.