Promax/BDA Snags President

Promax/BDA has found a president, as in of the United States.



While the promotion and design association has recently installed an interim top executive after the departure of President Jim Chabin, it has snagged former President Bill Clinton as the keynote speaker at its conference (June 12-14 in New York).



Overseeing the details of the upcoming conference was one of the reasons the association installed Lee Hunt as interim managing director, but Chabin began the process of trying to snag Clinton back in August, according to a spokeswoman for the association, with the executive committee closing the deal.



Clinton is the first former president to speak at the conference, though former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Robert Kennedy Jr. have done so.