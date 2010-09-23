PromaxBDA Picks Jury For Sports Marketing Awards
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, HBO Sports President Ross
Greenburg and ESPN.com columnist Bill Simmons will be among the judges for PromaxBDA's
inaugural Sports Media Marketing Awards, it was announced Thursday.
The awards, which will honor the best work done in sports
marketing, will take place Nov. 18 in New York City. Comedian Jay Mohr will
host the ceremony.
"It is fitting that the phenomenal work that has been
submitted for the Sports Media Marketing Awards will be judged by some of the
most respected names in sports," said Jonathan Block-Verk, president of
PromaxBDA., in a statement. "We're thrilled that this all-star jury is going to
help us honor and celebrate the groundbreaking creative and strategic work
being done in this area of media marketing."
The complete jury list follows:
Mark Cuban;Owner,Dallas Mavericksand Owner and Chairman,HDNet
David Droga;Creative Chairman,Droga5
Bob Garfield; Columnist, Advertising Age and On Air Host, National Public Radio
Ross Greenburg; President, HBO Sports
David Levy; President, Turner Sports
Eric Markgraf; Chief Marketing Officer, FOX Sports Media Group
Bill Simmons; Senior Writer & Columnist, ESPN.com
Stephanie Smith; Senior Vice President of Strategic
Marketing, Comcast Sports Group
Jennifer Storms; Senior Vice President of Sports and Event
Marketing, Gatorade
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.