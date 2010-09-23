PromaxBDA Picks Jury For Sports Marketing Awards

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, HBO Sports President Ross

Greenburg and ESPN.com columnist Bill Simmons will be among the judges for PromaxBDA's

inaugural Sports Media Marketing Awards, it was announced Thursday.

The awards, which will honor the best work done in sports

marketing, will take place Nov. 18 in New York City. Comedian Jay Mohr will

host the ceremony.

"It is fitting that the phenomenal work that has been

submitted for the Sports Media Marketing Awards will be judged by some of the

most respected names in sports," said Jonathan Block-Verk, president of

PromaxBDA., in a statement. "We're thrilled that this all-star jury is going to

help us honor and celebrate the groundbreaking creative and strategic work

being done in this area of media marketing."

The complete jury list follows:

Mark Cuban;Owner,Dallas Mavericksand Owner and Chairman,HDNet

David Droga;Creative Chairman,Droga5

Bob Garfield; Columnist, Advertising Age and On Air Host, National Public Radio

Ross Greenburg; President, HBO Sports

David Levy; President, Turner Sports

Eric Markgraf; Chief Marketing Officer, FOX Sports Media Group

Bill Simmons; Senior Writer & Columnist, ESPN.com

Stephanie Smith; Senior Vice President of Strategic

Marketing, Comcast Sports Group

Jennifer Storms; Senior Vice President of Sports and Event

Marketing, Gatorade