PromaxBDA Names 2011 Sports Media Marketing Award Winners

PromaxBDA announced the winners of its 2011 Sports Media

Marketing Awards at a ceremony in New York Tuesday night, honoring the best in

sports promotion and marketing.

Comedian Norm Macdonald hosted the second annual honors,

which this year followed the debut of the PromaxBDA Sports Media Marketing

Summit held in New York Tuesday.

Television networks took home five of the six Titanium

Awards given in select categories. Versus won for best use of an athlete/best

partnership with an athlete, Fox Sports won for best use of humor, MSG Networks

won for best use of original music or sound design, HBO won for best directing,

and Tuner Sports won for best overall integrated media marketing campaign.

The NFL also won best spot for "American Family" to round

out the Titanium winners.

Electronic Arts COO Peter Moore received the Lifetime

Innovator Award, Oakland Athletics GM Billy Beane received the Game Changer

Award, and the New York Yankees were presented the Just Cause Award for using

sports to impact the community.

Full list of awards available here.