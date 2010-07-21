PromaxBDA Launches Sports Media Marketing Awards

PromaxBDA will be launching the Sports Media Marketing Awards, the marketing association announced Wednesday.

The awards will honor "the best, most creative work done in the field of sports media marketing" and focus on television and multiplatform work done from around the sports industry including leagues, teams, networks and video game publishers, according to the release.

"We're thrilled with the support that we've received for the Sports Media Marketing Awards from the highest levels of the most important organizations in sports media," said Jonathan Block-Verk, President and CEO of PromaxBDA. "We look forward to putting on an event that honors their work and the unique role that marketing plays in this specialized field of media."

The awards will be presented Nov. 18 in New York City. Submissions are being accepted through August 27.