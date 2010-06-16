PromaxBDA Creates Ron Scalera Award

Marketing and promotion industry group PromaxBDA announced a new award for its annual conference commemorating the late CBS marketing executive Ron Scalera. The Ron Scalera Rocket Award recognizes a producer or marketer with two years or less experience in the business who is already creating distinctive work.

Ron Scalera died suddenly last April. As executive VP and creative director of CBS Marketing Group, Scalera spearheaded promo campaigns for many of the network's hit series including CSI, Survivor and Two and a Half Men.

"Ron Scalera was one of the industry's great marketers and a dear friend to many of us in the PromaxBDA community," Jonathan Block-Verk, president and CEO of PromaxBDA, said in a statement. "We are honored to have the support of Ron's family in memorializing his legacy of excellence that started at an early stage in his career."

"Ron would be flattered to know there is an award recognizing young talent dedicated to his memory," Ron Scalera's widow, Elizabeth, added.

The inaugural Ron Scalera Rocket Award will be presented at the PromaxBDA Promotions and Marketing Awards on June 24, hosted by comedian Norm MacDonald.

PromaxBDA: The Conference 2010 will take place June 22 - 24 in Los Angeles at the L.A. Live complex.