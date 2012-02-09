PromaxBDA Announces Second Station Summit

Marketing association PromaxBDA announced Thursday it will hold its second annual Station Summit from June 26-29 in Las Vegas.

The Station Summit invites local station general managers and marketing and promotion executives to discuss key issues and trends over the course of four days, each of which focuses on a specific aspect of the business.

"We're ecstatic to once again collaborate with our network, studio and station group partners for the 2012 Station Summit," said Jonathan Block-Verk, president and CEO of PromaxBDA. "The feedback we have received from the first Summit has been invigorating and we recognize there is value and interest in continuing to share industry insights, research and best practices."

"The summit was a great event that allowed us to communicate our

marketing strategies and excitement surrounding our key launches with

our client stations all at once, with focused conversations about their

needs," added Susan Kantor, executive VP, Marketing, Warner Bros.

Domestic Television Distribution.

On June 27, Studio Day, whose participants include 20th Television, CBS Television Distribution, Debmar-Mercury, NBCUniversal Television Distribution, Sony Pictures Television and Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, brings together station general managers, their marketing executives and syndicated programming partners for creative and strategic meetings.

PromaxBDALocal, on June 28, presents a full day of session, speakers and presentations, ending with the PromaxBDALocal Awards to celebrate excellence, creativity and innovation in local television programming. The remaining two days are reserved for private Affiliate and Station Group meetings, with ABC, CBS, The CW and NBC scheduled to participate, along with station groups CBS Television Stations, Gannett, LIN Media, NBC Owned Television Stations, Raycom Media, Scripps, Sinclair and Tribune.