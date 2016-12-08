Progressives Mass to Oppose Bannon as Trump Advisor

A coalition of progressive groups took to Capitol Hill Thursday to deliver a petition with more than a million signatures calling on Congress to oppose President-elect Donald Trump's choice of media exec Steve Bannon as senior counsel and chief strategist.

Bannon was the executive chairman of Breitbart News, the conservative website. He joined the Trump campaign in August as chief executive officer. He also had a show on SiriusXM Radio.

Joining coalition members for the delivery was Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), who called on the President early on to rescind the pick.

MoveOn.org and Free Press were among the groups delivering the petition.

"Progressives stand united in holding to account elected officials from either party who enable Bannon—and supporting those with the moral courage to speak out and fight back," said Ben Wikler, MoveOn.org’s Washington director.