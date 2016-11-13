Trump Names Priebus Chief of Staff

President-Elect Donald Trump has made his choice, naming Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus as his chief of staff, according the transition team said Sunday.

Stephen Bannon has been named chief strategist and senior counselor.

Both were said to have been in the running for the chief of staff post, but Priebus has the stronger Hill ties and was the choice of many Republican legislators, as well as Trump's family, according to various reports.

“I am thrilled to have my very successful team continue with me in leading our country,” said President-elect Trump Sunday (Nov. 13). “Steve and Reince are highly qualified leaders who worked well together on our campaign and led us to a historic victory. Now I will have them both with me in the White House as we work to make America great again.”

Bannon was the executive chairman of Breitbart News, the conservative Web site, He joined the Trump campaign in August as chief executive officer. He also had a show on Sirius/XM radio.