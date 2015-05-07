Programmatic TV Upfront Planned by placemedia

The supply side programmatic (SSP) platform for linear TV, placemedia, has announced plans to offer what it is calling “the industry's first ever programmatic upfront.”

The SSP says that advertisers and agencies will be able to access over 30 billion monthly impressions from leading television providers through placemedia's technology platform.

Ad tech providers participating in the effort include The Trade Desk, Tremor Video and Collective.

"The upfronts have historically provided advertisers with an opportunity to target specific programs and guaranteed spots," said Derek Mattsson, president of placemedia in a statement. "With the programmatic upfront we're creating an opportunity for advertisers to target a guaranteed audience."

Like the traditional upfronts, the process will allow advertisers “to secure future impressions at a guaranteed CPM for placement of upfront annual audience-based buys,” placemedia reports.

The programmatic upfront will include inventory from local cable providers, national cable networks and local broadcasters.

As part of the effort, placemedia and participating companies will also host a series of events and presentations to promote the upfront with advertisers and agencies.