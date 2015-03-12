Programmatic TV ‘Not a Race to the Bottom’ #AdvancedAd

New York — While the idea of using automated programmatic-style technologies and processes to sell and buy TV advertising has drawn perceptions that it’s solely about squeezing more value out of underperforming inventory, it should instead be viewed as a way to drive premium value across a broader scope.

That was the prevailing view of ad execs here at the Advanced Advertising: Profiting from a Targeted Audience event hosted Wednesday by Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News during a panel focused on programmatic TV moderated by B&C business editor Jon Lafayette.

Programmatic TV “is not a race to the bottom,” Zachary Chapman, ESPN’s VP of digital and publishing sales, said.

ESPN has been using an automated approach to sell separate inventory – isolated, 30-second spots that appear on-set during SportsCenter, the network’s flagship show. ESPN will only sell that inventory if the bids it receives come in at the right value.

