Procera Study: Sochi Games Having Minimal Effect On Netflix Traffic

Early TV and online coverage of the Sochi Games, including the network-delayed airing of the opening ceremonies on Feb. 6, had a minimal impact on Netflix and YouTube streaming, bandwidth management firm Procera Networks said Sunday in its analysis of broadband traffic across various fixed and wireless ISPs.

That’s in stark contrast to the London Games in 2012, when Procera reported that Netflix traffic dropped significantly early on.

“Netflix appears to take no hit in bandwidth usage from normal, unlike the 2012 Olympics,” Cam Cullen, Procera’s VP of global marketing, noted in his blog post. “None of the networks that we looked at had any statistically significant increase or drop from normal rates, and YouTube was similarly unaffected.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.