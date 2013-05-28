Procera Data: 'Arrested Development' Debut Had 'Noticeable' Impact on Network Traffic
Though the reviews of Netflix's revival of Arrested
Development were mixed, causing Netflix shares to drop more than 6% Tuesday,
a sampling of preliminary data pulled together by bandwidth management vendor
Procera Networks, indicated a traffic spike that also showed about 10% of
Netflix's subscribers who viewed the series fired up all 15 episodes from
Sunday and into Monday, according to a blog post from ProceraVP of global marketing Cam Cullen.
The new season of Arrested Development became
available at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, but Procera did not start monitoring that
traffic until 9:30 a.m.
Still, "we saw the episodes appear at a pretty regular
pace throughout the day," Cullen noted in the blog highlighting those
preliminary results.
Netflix doesn't release streaming figures on a
show-by-show basis, but "[f]rom our perspective, the launch was a success,
and did have a noticeable effect on network traffic," Cullen wrote.
Cullen preceded the blog with disclaimers, one of which stated: "This is not a comprehensive report on the success of Arrested Development - it is a sampling of data from numerous Procera deployments in North America and Europe."
