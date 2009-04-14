Pro-Bel, Snell & Wilcox Combined Company To Be Called Snell

Pro-Bel and Snell & Wilcox, two broadcast equipment specialists that merged last month have announced that the new company will be called Snell. The company made the name change after extensive market research on consumer recognition.

"It's rare to have the opportunity to create a new company and a new brand that is based on the foundation of two such highly respected industry leaders," said Simon Derry, CEO of Snell in a statement. "We chose the name Snell for our new company because it builds on the strong heritage of innovation, trust, and customer respect that both Pro-Bel and Snell & Wilcox have enjoyed."

The new company provides solutions for the creation, management, and distribution of content in the global film and broadcast industry.

In March, Derry said the merger would allow for greater geographic reach and a broader product range. Pro-Bel and Snell & Wilcox already had a number of large joint customers before the merger and had worked on integration between their products.