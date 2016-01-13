Private Equity Group Buys Wellness Network

The Wellness Network, a group of in-hospital channels available in more than 2,000 hospitals and on 300,000 screens, has been sold by owners Matthew Davidge and Joe Covey to an entity formed by clients of private equity firm Wafra Partners LLC.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Davidge and Covey purchased The Wellness Network from NBC in 2010. Its channels include The Patient Channel, The Newborn Channel, Your NICU Baby, The HeartCare Channel and MedSerenity Channel.

