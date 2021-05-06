Primetime Ratings Wednesday: NBC Leads with 'Chicago' Shows

NBC got the ratings title Wednesday, with the Chicago shows setting a hot pace. NBC rated a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. Just behind was Fox at 0.8/5.

The networks had President Biden’s address at 9 p.m. last Wednesday.

Chicago Med did a 0.8, down a tenth from two weeks ago. Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. both went up a tenth on NBC to 0.9.

Fox had The Masked Singer up 25% to 1.0 and Game of Talents down 17% to 0.5.

ABC and CBS both scored a 0.4/3. ABC had The Goldbergs at 0.5 and Home Economics at 0.4, both flat. A pair of The Conners reruns led into A Million Little Things at a level 0.3.

CBS had the premiere of Kids Say the Darndest Things at 0.3. SEAL Team got a 0.4, as did SWAT, both level with their last airings.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.3/2. Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos at 0.3, La Suerte De Loli at 0.2 and Buscando A Frida at 0.3. All three were flat.

On Univision, it was 0.3s for Disenando Tu Amor, Te Acuerdas De Mi and La Hija Del Embajador. Disenando and Te Acuerdas lost a tenth, and La Hija stayed level.

The CW rated a 0.1/1. Kung Fu and Nancy Drew both got a 0.1, Fu off a tenth and Drew level.