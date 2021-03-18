Primetime Ratings Wednesday: Fox Wins With ‘Singer’

Fox had the winning score in Wednesday’s prime, with The Masked Singer leading the way. Fox had a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That was just ahead of the 0.8/6 that NBC posted.

The Masked Singer was down 8% to 1.1 and Game of Talents did a 0.7, level with its series premiere.

NBC had Chicago Med down 30% to 0.7, Chicago Fire off 11% to 0.8 and Chicago P.D. at a flat 0.8.

Univision was next at 0.4/3. Vencer El Desamor got a flat 0.4, as did Te Acuerdas De Mi, which went up a tenth. La Hija Del Embajador got a flat 0.3.

ABC, CBS and Telemundo all scored a 0.3/2. ABC had comedy reruns and The Con at a level 0.2.

CBS had Tough As Nails at a flat 0.4 and two hours of A Grammy Salute to the Sounds of Change at 0.2.

On Telemundo it was Exatlon Estados Unidos, La Suerte De Loli and Buscando A Frida at 0.3 apiece, all three level.

The CW did a 0.1/1. Riverdale and Nancy Drew both got a flat 0.1.