Primetime Ratings Thursday: ABC, NBC Best in Broadcast

ABC and NBC were virtually tied atop the Thursday prime ratings pecking order. Thanks to Grey’s Anatomy, ABC had a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. NBC, with its Law & Order double bill, had a 0.6/4.

CBS, Fox, Telemundo and Univision all rated a 0.3/2. The CW scored a 0.1/1.

Station 19 had a flat 0.7 on ABC and Grey’s lost 11% for a 0.8. Rebel went up a tenth to 0.4.

On NBC, Manifest earned a 0.4 and Law & Order: SVU a 0.7, before Law & Order: Organized Crime got a 0.7. All three stayed level with last week.

CBS had reruns and a new episode of United States of Al shed 33% for a 0.4.

Fox had a Family Guy rerun and the Let’s Be Real finale at a flat 0.2. The Last Man Standing series closer did a 0.4 and 0.3 across two episodes, up a little from last week’s 0.3.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos got a 0.3, as did La Suerte De Loli, both flat. Buscando A Frida grew 33% for a 0.4.

Univision had Disenando Tu Amor down 25% from its last airing to 0.3 and Te Acuerdas De Mi was up 33% to 0.4. La Hija Del Embajador got a flat 0.3.

On The CW, Walker did a 0.2 and Legacies a 0.1. Walker picked up a tenth and Legacies stayed flat.