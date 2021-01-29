Primetime Ratings Thursday: ABC, Fox on Top

ABC and Fox split the Thursday win in ratings. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune led ABC and Hell’s Kitchen paced Fox. Both had a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. Just behind was NBC at 0.5/3.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune got a flat 0.8 on ABC and The Chase lost 14% for a 0.6, then The Hustler rated a level 0.5.

Fox had Hell’s Kitchen at a level 0.7 and comedies Call Me Kat up 20% to 0.6 and Last Man Standing at a flat 0.4.

NBC had Mr. Mayor at 0.5 and Superstore at 0.4, the pair flat. A Law & Order: SVU rerun led into Dateline NBC, which shot up 67% to 0.5.

Univision scored a 0.4/2. Vencer El Desamor got a 0.5 and Imperio de Mentiras a 0.4, both up a tenth. Dulce Ambicion lost a tenth for a 0.2.

CBS and Telemundo both scored a 0.3/2. CBS had comedy reruns, then Star Trek: Discovery at its usual 0.2.

On Telemundo it was 0.3s for Exatlon Estados Unidos, La Suerte De Loli and Buscando a Frida. La Suerte lost a tenth and the other two were flat.

The CW got a 0.3/1. Walker shed a tenth from its premiere for a 0.3 and Legacies scored a flat 0.2.