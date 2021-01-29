Primetime Ratings Thursday: ABC, Fox on Top
‘Celeb Wheel of Fortune’ stays strong on ABC
ABC and Fox split the Thursday win in ratings. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune led ABC and Hell’s Kitchen paced Fox. Both had a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. Just behind was NBC at 0.5/3.
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune got a flat 0.8 on ABC and The Chase lost 14% for a 0.6, then The Hustler rated a level 0.5.
Fox had Hell’s Kitchen at a level 0.7 and comedies Call Me Kat up 20% to 0.6 and Last Man Standing at a flat 0.4.
NBC had Mr. Mayor at 0.5 and Superstore at 0.4, the pair flat. A Law & Order: SVU rerun led into Dateline NBC, which shot up 67% to 0.5.
Univision scored a 0.4/2. Vencer El Desamor got a 0.5 and Imperio de Mentiras a 0.4, both up a tenth. Dulce Ambicion lost a tenth for a 0.2.
CBS and Telemundo both scored a 0.3/2. CBS had comedy reruns, then Star Trek: Discovery at its usual 0.2.
On Telemundo it was 0.3s for Exatlon Estados Unidos, La Suerte De Loli and Buscando a Frida. La Suerte lost a tenth and the other two were flat.
The CW got a 0.3/1. Walker shed a tenth from its premiere for a 0.3 and Legacies scored a flat 0.2.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.