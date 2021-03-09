Primetime Ratings Monday: ABC Wins With Booming ‘Bachelor’

ABC won the Monday ratings battle, as The Bachelor led the way. ABC rated a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That barely beat Fox at 0.9/6.

The Bachelor went up 14% to 1.2 across two hours and The Good Doctor shot up 20% to 0.6.

Fox had 9-1-1 at a flat 1.0 and 9-1-1: Lone Star grew 13% to 0.9.

NBC got a 0.8/5. The Voice dropped 9% to 1.0 across two hours and Debris lost 33% from its premiere for a 0.4.

CBS scored a 0.5/3. The Neighborhood tallied a 0.8 and Bob Hearts Abishola a 0.6, both comedies flat. Reruns of The Equalizer and Bull followed.

Telemundo and Univision both did a 0.3/2. On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos, La Suerte De Loli and Buscando A Frida all got a level 0.3.

On Univision, Vencer El Desamor went up 25% to 0.5. Te Acuerdas De Mi did a flat 0.3 and La Hija Del Embajador dropped 33% to 0.2.

The CW scored a 0.2/1. All American posted a 0.3 and Black Lightning a 0.2, the pair both up a tenth.