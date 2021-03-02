Primetime Ratings Monday: Fox, NBC Share Top Spot

Fox and NBC had the winning score in Monday primetime. 9-1-1 set a hot pace on Fox while the season starter for The Voice did so for NBC. Both networks had a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. Runner-up was ABC at 0.8/5.

9-1-1 got a 1.0 and 9-1-1: Lone Star a 0.8, both flat.

On NBC, the premiere of The Voice got a 1.1 across two hours, down a tenth from its premiere in the fall, and the series premiere of drama Debris scored a 0.6.

On ABC, The Bachelor got a 1.1 and 1.0 across two hours, down from last week’s 1.2. A Good Doctor rerun followed.

Next was Univision at 0.4/2. Vencer El Desamor got a 0.4 and Tu Acuerdas De Mi a 0.3, both off a tenth, and the Dulce Ambicion finale shot up 33% to 0.4.

CBS and Telemundo scored a 0.3/2. CBS had reruns.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos, La Suerta De Loli and Buscando A Frida all put up a flat 0.3.

The CW did a 0.2/1. All American got a 0.2 and Black Lightning a 0.1, the pair level with last week.