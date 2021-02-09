Primetime Ratings Monday: ABC, Fox Share Title

ABC and Fox split the Monday ratings win. The Bachelor paced ABC and 9-1-1 did so on Fox. Both nets scored a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. In second was CBS at 0.6/4.

The Bachelor fell 7% to 1.3 across two hours and led into a Good Doctor rerun.

9-1-1 shot up 22% to 1.1 on Fox and 9-1-1: Lone Star grew 13% to 0.9.

ABC won the ratings race the week before.

On CBS, The Neighborhood rated a flat 0.9 and Bob Hearts Abishola went up 14% to 0.8. All Rise got a 0.5 as did Bull, the dramas flat.

NBC weighed in at 0.5/3. Ellen’s Game of Games dropped 17% to 0.5 and The Wall lost 33% for a 0.4. A Weakest Link rerun followed.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.3/2. Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos, La Suerte de Loli and Buscando a Frida all at 0.3, Exatlon down a tenth and the other two level. Univision had Vencer El Desamor down 20% to 0.4 and the two-hour premiere of Te Acuerdas de Mi at 0.3 and 0.2.

The CW got a 0.2/1. All American rated a flat 0.3 and the premiere of Black Lightning posted a 0.2.