Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Premiere Paces CBS

Big Brother gave CBS a big win in Wednesday prime ratings. CBS got a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That easily beat the 0.4/3s put up by Fox and Univision.

Tough As Nails got a flat 0.5 on CBS and the Big Brother starter a 1.0 from 9 to 11 p.m. Big Brother opened last summer at 1.2.

Fox had MasterChef reruns.

Univision had La Rosa de Guadalupe and Medicos at level 0.4s and Como Tu No Hay 2 at a flat 0.5.

ABC, NBC and Telemundo all notched 0.3/2s. ABC had comedy reruns before Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD was up a tenth at 0.3.

NBC had Chicago repeats.

On Telemundo it was Exatlon Estados Unidos and Cennet at 0.3s and Enemigo Intimo 2 at 0.2. All three were level with last week.

The CW scored a 0.1/1. The 100 got a 0.1, as did the premiere of Coroner.