Prime Video Orders Third and Final Season of ‘Good Omens’

Prime Video has ordered a third and final season for the Neil Gaiman-Sir Terry Pratchett series Good Omens. The two authored the 1990 novel that inspired the series.

“Good Omens has checked every box for a clever, witty and funny comedy that not only made it a success on Prime Video, but also made ‘goodness’ watchable and fun thanks to Neil and Terry’s immense creativity,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “The final season is sure to be packed with the same dynamic energy that our global customers have come to enjoy.”

Pratchett died in 2015.

“I'm so happy finally to be able to finish the story Terry and I plotted in 1989 and in 2006. Terry was determined that if we made Good Omens for television, we could take the story all the way to the end,” said Gaiman. “Season one was all about averting Armageddon, dangerous prophecies, and the End of the World. Season two was sweet and gentle, although it may have ended less joyfully than a certain Angel and Demon might have hoped. Now in season three, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren't talking.”

The show launched as a limited series in 2019. Season two arrived in 2023.

Michael Sheen portrays Aziraphale and David Tennant is Crowley.

“We're delighted to see Crowley and Aziraphale returning after breaking our hearts in season two,” said Rob Wilkins, executive producer. “Seeing award-winning duo David and Michael reunited will be such a joy. We only wish Terry was here to enjoy the ride with us.”

Season three will shoot in Scotland.

Wilkins, who represents Pratchett’s estate, executive produces with Gaiman and Josh Cole.

The new season is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, BBC Studios Productions, the Blank Corporation, and Narrativia.

Gaiman has a first-look deal with Amazon MGM Studios.