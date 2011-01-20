PRG Acquires Pow! Pix

The entertainment and event technology company Production Resource Group has acquired the New York-based Pow! Pix and has launched a media services division. The new PRG Media Services unit will allow the company to move into rental of post-production equipment and services and will allow it to offer live streaming services and on-site editing for live events and other broadcasts.

Emmy award-winning Pow! Pix has provided equipment and engineering services to clients such as ABC, CBS, NBC, HBO and MTV over the last 15 years and has worked on such projects as The Daily Show, The Colbert Report, Olympic venues, the Super Bowl, reality shows, and game shows as well as corporate events and numerous documentaries. Its post-production facilities in central New York City include seven editing suites, and two mix rooms--one of which is a Dolby HD 5.1 Surround Sound mix room. Pow! Pix principal Bob Barzyk will continue with the company as Vice President of Post-production.

"This is a huge opportunity for us," said Barzyk in a statement. "Pow! Pix clients will benefit from PRG's global reach and massive resources. PRG has frequently provided audio reinforcement, video displays, lighting and other services on the same events where Pow! Pix was providing remote editing and live streaming services, so we are now in a unique position to bundle our services,".

PRG Vice President Mike Perrone added in a statement that that the deal would allow them to launch a media services operation and "offer remote editing equipment and services to our live event clients. In addition, our clients increasingly require streaming of their events, which we can now provide. Pow! Pix has an excellent reputation in these areas, as well as in creative and workflow consulting. With the launch of PRG Media Services, we can now offer these services globally or from our post-production facility in New York City or from any of our locations in North America, Europe and Asia."