President Obama Praises National Broadband Plan

FCCBroadband Plan: Complete Coverage

The FCC's official

unveiling of its National Broadband Plan on

March 16 produced yet another blizzard of reaction from industry players

and politicians,

which joined a chorus of feedback to the plan's details that began to

trickle

out on Monday.

The latest wave was led by the broadband Booster-In-Chief.

"America today is on the verge of a broadband-driven

Internet era that will unleash innovation, create new jobs and

industries,

provide consumers with new powerful sources of information, enhance

American

safety and security, and connect communities in ways that strengthen our

democracy," said President Barack Obama in a statement. "Just as past

generations of Americans met the great infrastructure challenges of the

day, such

as building the Transcontinental railroad and the Interstate highways,

so too

must we harness the potential of the Internet. Expanding broadband

across the

nation will build a foundation of sustained economic growth and the

widely

shared prosperity we all seek.

"I commend Chairman Julius Genachowski, the

Commissioners, and the FCC staff for their hard work in developing the

National

Broadband Plan.

"My Administration will build upon our efforts over the

past year to make America's nationwide broadband infrastructure the

world's

most powerful platform for economic growth and prosperity, including

improving

access to mobile broadband, maximizing technology innovation, and

supporting a

nationwide, interoperable public safety wireless broadband network."

While the president praised the broad strokes, plenty of

commenters found specifics to salute.

The New America Foundation liked the sound of the plan's

proposal to find new spectrum for wireless broadband.

"We applaud the National Broadband Plan's emphasis on

opening up vast tracts of underutilized spectrum, not only for licensing

by

auction, but also for shared and unlicensed use," said Michael

Calabrese,

director of the foundation's Wireless Future Program. "The Plan sets a

very realistic goal of reallocating 500 MHz in additional spectrum

capacity

within 10 years for both licensed and unlicensed uses.

"It is notable that the Plan recommends the allocation of a

new contiguous band of unlicensed spectrum, as well as the rapid

implementation

of unlicensed access to the unused TV channels known as 'white spaces."

And Microsoft joined the list of spectrum reclamation fans.

"We commend the FCC on its push to find 500 MHz of wireless spectrum by

2020 for wireless broadband services, as well as its continued support

of

unlicensed spectrum and â€˜white spaces,' which are increasingly vibrant

sectors

of the wireless marketplace," said Fred Humphries, Microsoft managing

director of U.S. Government Affairs.

Computer companies have been among the groups pushing the

FCC to open up the TV spectrum for other uses, and to reduce their

allocation

in favor of wireless broadband uses.

Praising the proposal of a trust fund for public media, not

surprisingly, were the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and PBS.

"We appreciate the work of the National Broadband

Taskforce in offering a comprehensive plan to ensure that every American

has

access to broadband capability," said CPB CEO Pat Harrison.

"In particular, we appreciate the Taskforce's

recognition of public media's important role in serving our democracy,

as well

as our role in America's

broadband future. We also appreciate the Taskforce's recognition that,

if

public media is to continue to fulfill our statutory responsibility to

provide

every American with free educational and cultural programming in the

digital

age, more funding will be necessary."

"As the plan recognizes, the continued development of a

robust digital public media ecosystem would be enhanced by the creation

of

sustainable funding sources dedicated to this important work," said PBS

in

a statement.

Fair use supporters Public Knowledge praised the

broadband plan's caveat on copyright protection. The plan says such

protection

"must not stifle innovation; overburden lawful uses of copyrighted

works; or

compromise consumers' privacy rights.'



That, says Public Knowledge President Gigi Sohn, sounds like the

commission will balance the interests of copyright owners and fair uses

by the

public.



She said she hoped the commission would take the

same stand on network neutrality, which it is addressing in a separate

proceeding.

"As laudable a goal is cracking down on theft may

be, that type of activity is not ‘reasonable network management' under

the Net

Neutrality proposed rule as Big Media companies and their supporters

would

like the Commission to believe."



But the heads of one of those 'Big Media'

companies, Warner Bros. Chairman & CEO Barry M. Meyer, read the

plan's

copyright language a little differently. "As the plan recognizes,

respect for

intellectual property online will foster the development of creative new

ways

for consumers to enjoy digitally distributed entertainment."

But not

everyone was singing the plan's praises. While

almost everyone supports broadband adoption and deployment, the

Competitive

Enterprise Institute saw a shower or two ahead for the broadband parade.

"The FCC deserves praise for acknowledging the

importance of competition among technologies as a key ingredient for

promoting

a national broadband policy," said VP for policy Wayne Crews. "At the

same time, unfortunately, the Commission's plan seeks new realms to rule

even

as the very need for regulation evaporates."