President Obama Comments on Bill Cosby

President Barack Obama addressed Wednesday the allegations against comedian Bill Cosby and whether or not they warrant the revocation of his Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“If you give a woman or a man for that matter without his or her knowledge a drug and then have sex with that person without consent, that’s rape,” said Obama after he was asked about taking away Cosby’s medal during a press conference.

Cosby, who received the Medal of Freedom in 2002, has been accused by dozens of women of drugging and then sexually assaulting them. Earlier this month, a 2005 deposition was released in which the entertainer admitted to giving Quaaludes to at least one woman as well as buying the drugs with the intention of giving them to women he wanted to have sex with.

Obama said there is no precedent for revoking a Medal of Freedom, adding “We don’t have that mechanism.”