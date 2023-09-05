President Joe Biden’s Campaign Buys Ad in NFL Kickoff Game

The Biden-Harris campaign has placed its first ad in an NFL game. The spot, ”Got to Work,“ will air during the NFL season opener Thursday night (September 7) between the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions.



The ad argues that the president has “defied the odds” to “avoid economic catastrophe” while at the same time “lowering costs, bringing back manufacturing, and creating good-paying jobs for the American people.”

The spot is part of a 16-week, $25 million, flight that will run on broadcast — the Chiefs-Lions game is on NBC — in Phoenix, Atlanta, Detroit, Las Vegas, North Carolina, Philadelphia, and Milwaukee, and on cable on CNN, Fox News and MSNBC.



A new Wall Street Journal poll suggests the campaign, which highlights Biden policy wins, could be important given that a third of voters have said the drumbeat of allegations against son Hunter Biden makes them less likely to vote for the president, and more than half said they thought he was too old to run for a second term. The president will be 81 in November 2023.