President Calls for High-Speed Broadband in 99% of Schools/Libraries

The White House Thursday announced a new initiative to get

high-speed broadband to America's schools and libraries.

The so-called ConnectED

program has a goal of connecting 99% of students to high-speed wired and

wireless broadband (speeds of no less than 100 Mbps and preferably 1 Gbps) within

five years. The president called on the FCC and National Telecommunications and

Information Administration to "modernize and leverage" its E-rate

program to achieve that goal. The E-rate program provides discounted broadband

service to schools and libraries through the Universal Service Fund.

"We are living in a digital age, and to help our students

get ahead, we must make sure they have access to cutting-edge technology," said

President Obama. "So today, I'm issuing a new challenge for America -- one that

families, businesses, school districts and the federal government can rally

around together -- to connect virtually every student in America's classrooms

to high-speed broadband Internet within five years, and equip them with the

tools to make the most of it."

The cable industry and the FCC have already teamedup to try and provide broadband to low-income students in their homes, and

the focus of the Administration's BTOP (Broadband Technology Opportunities

Program) broadband subsidy program has been on anchor institutions like schools

and libraries. But the 99% in five years goal is a new national benchmark.

"Throughout its history, the cable industry has continuously demonstrated an abiding commitment to our nation's schools and a deep appreciation for how broadband technology can help teachers, parents and students in promoting educational excellence," said National Cable & Telecommunications Association President Michael Powell in a statement. "As the nation's premier high-speed Internet provider, we welcome today's announcement by President Obama and look forward to working with the Administration, the FCC and Congress to explore new ideas that will wisely modernize existing support mechanisms and connect America's schools with new tools for education and learning."

The announcement could prove a boon to consumer electronics

and software companies, since one of the goals is to spur "feature-rich

educational devices" and software.

The president is traveling to Mooresville, N.C., Thursday to

showcase a school using cutting-edge technology in its curriculum.

The announcement was drawing praise from around Washington,

including from acting FCC chairwoman Mignon Clyburn, who suggested the FCC was

up to the challenge.

"For America to compete in the 21st century, we need to make

sure all of our children and their teachers have access to the best learning

technology," Clyburn said. "Over the last 15 years, the FCC's E-Rate

program has successfully helped bring Internet access to our nation's schools

and libraries. But basic Internet access is no longer sufficient, and the

FCC has been taking a hard look at ways to further modernize the E-Rate program

to bring robust broadband to schools and libraries, especially those in low

income and rural communities. So I applaud the president for his bold

vision. I look forward to working with my fellow Commissioners and the

many stakeholders as we answer the president's call to modernize this vital

program."

"I wholeheartedly support the president's call to

modernize the E-Rate program in order to bring faster broadband speeds to our

nation's schools and libraries," said Rep. Anna Eshoo, who pointed out that she

and FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel had outlined a similar proposal.

"Access to adequate broadband capacity to our schools and

libraries is not a luxury -- it's a necessity for America's next generation of

students to be able to compete," said Rosenworcel in response to the president's

announcement. "Through the E-Rate program, the nation's largest education

technology program, we have done great things to connect schools and libraries.

But year-in and year-out, the demand for E-Rate dollars is double the amount

the Commission makes available, and our surveys suggest that 80 percent of

schools and libraries believe their broadband connections do not meet their

current needs. It is time to answer the president's call to upgrade the

E-Rate program for the 21st century. It is time for E-Rate 2.0. We

need to protect what we have done, build on it, and put it on a course to

provide higher speeds and greater opportunities in the days ahead. This

initiative is an exciting effort that has my wholehearted and enthusiastic

support."

Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.), Rosenworcel's former boss

and a longtime advocate for expanding the E-rate program (he helped create it),

renewed hiscall for 1 Gbps in every school by the end of the decade.

"I share the president's enthusiasm for

expanding high-speed broadband connections to our schools and libraries and

agree the FCC should update the successful E-Rate program to meet that

goal," he said. "At a recent oversight hearing of the FCC, I received

public commitments from all members of the FCC to work with me to update and

strengthen the E-Rate program. Today, I join the president and renew my call on

the FCC to fund and adapt E-Rate to meet the needs of a data-driven

society."